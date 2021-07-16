Former Streetsboro councilman pleads not guilty to sending lewd photos to teen

**The video, above, shows a past report on the suspect**

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court says a former Streetsboro councilman has pleaded not guilty to charges after being accused of sending inappropriate photos to a 13-year-old boy and then showing up at the teen’s house.

John Ruediger, 42, pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

On April 25, Mayfield Heights police say they responded to a home on a report of a sex offense where the parents of the teen say Ruediger had contacted their son via Snapchat, sent inappropriate photos, then later showed up at their house.

On May 10, Ruediger sent a letter to his fellow council members resigning as Streetsboro Ward 2 councilman saying that he can no longer effectively serve the residents in light of the allegations brought against him.

His bond was set at $5,000 and he’s ordered to have no contact with the victim.

He is set to appear in court July 27.