CLEVELAND (WJW) — There’s a reason Utopia Avenue was chosen to bear the name of city police officer Shane Bartek, who was murdered while off-duty on New Year’s Eve.

A dedication ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at its East 152nd Street intersection, near the Cleveland Police Fifth District “where Officer Bartek served honorably,” reads a news release from Cleveland police.

Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond is expected to be joined by Bartek’s family, city councilperson and safety committee Chairman Michael Polensek and other police officials and guests in honoring Bartek’s life and work.

“Patrol Officer Shane Bartek was an officer known for his devotion and commitment to police work and to the citizens of the City of Cleveland,” Drummond is quoted in the release. “The dedication of Utopia Avenue in Officer Shane Bartek’s name will serve as a warm remembrance of his legacy to Shane’s family, the community and his fellow officers.”

The honorarium was requested by Fifth District officers, who held Bartek “in high regard,” reads a release from city council.

“Officer Bartek and his family deserve this honor,” Polensek is quoted in the release. “He was killed needlessly. His dedication as a young officer needs to be a reminder to all of us that it is all our duty to protect and serve our fellow citizens and that his service shall not have been in vain. It shall also serve as a reminder that we need to be supportive of our ‘Men and Women in Blue’ who protect and serve us on a daily basis.”

Bartek was shot and killed on Dec. 31 by Tamara McLoyd, who ambushed him during a carjacking along Rocky River Drive, the FOX 8 I-Team reported. He was off-duty at the time.

McLoyd confessed to killing him hours after her arrest. She was sentenced last month to 47 years to life for Bartek’s murder and a spree of other unrelated crimes.