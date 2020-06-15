Street racing, alcohol blamed in crash that killed teen in Lorain



Courtesy: Lorain Police Department

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Lorain police are investigating a crash that happened around 11 p.m. Saturday.

It took place on the north side of the Henderson Bridge.

According to a press release, two cars were racing over the bridge headed north.

One of the vehicles, a white Honda Civic, failed to negotiate a curve due to excessive speed, police say.

The white Honda lost control, ran off the side of the road, hit a guard rail and then a utility pole.

Five people were in the car.

Police say, 18-year-old Katlin Daniels, of Elyria, was sitting in the backseat and killed.

The driver, Valerie Thompson, 22, of Lorain, was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police believe Thompson was under the influence and say she was driving under a suspended license.

She was taken to the hospital via emergency medical helicopter.

Police are searching for the driver of the other vehicle, identified as a green Honda Civic.

According to a press release, two family members of Valerie Thompson hindered emergency operations at the scene of the crash.

Brendon Thompson, 20, and Frank Thompson III, 54, face charges of obstructing official business and misconduct of an emergency.

Police say their investigation will be forwarded to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.

If you have information, call police at (440)204-2100.

