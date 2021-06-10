Street dedicated to Ohio police detective killed in the line of duty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A street in Dayton was dedicated Thursday to a fallen police detective.

A ceremony was held Thursday morning to dedicate a section of Monument Avenue to Detective Jorge Del Rio.

Jorge R. Del Rio, Dayton Police Department (End of Watch: Nov. 7, 2019)

Street signs for “Detective Jorge Del Rio Way” will be installed at the corners of Monument Avenue/Patterson Boulevard and Monument Avenue/Main Street.

Detective Del Rio was killed in the line of duty in 2019.

He was serving a drug-related search warrant at a home on the 1400 block of Ruskin Road when he was shot.

He died three days later.

