Street corner named for beloved Barberton crossing guard

BARBERTON, Ohio (WJW) – A Barberton school crossing guard who passed away this spring has been given a special honor.

Gloria Rorrer, 71, was known as ‘Nana’ to many students.

She worked as a Barberton Police Department school crossing guard on Norton Avenue for 31 years.

This week, the corner where she worked every day to get kids to school safely, was dedicated in her memory.

The purple street sign reads “Gloria’s Corner” and lists her years of service.

Gloria’s children and other crossing guards were there with the Barberton Police Department for the dedication.