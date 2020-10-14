Stray bullet kills man sitting on his porch in Lorain; suspect wanted for shooting

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for information that would lead to the capture of Israel Dominguez II.

Israel Dominguez II

Dominguez is wanted for murder by the Lorain Police Department.

He’s accused of firing a gun during a fight on August 7 near the 1800 block of Garden Ave.

Police say Edward J. Suggs, 56, was sitting on his porch when he was shot and killed by a stray bullet from the shooting.

Dominguez, 20, is 5’7” and 175 lbs.

Dominguez’s last known address is near the 2200 block of Washington Avenue in Lorain.

He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Dominguez, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and your tip to 847411 (tip411).

