Man facing multiple charges after police say he brutally attacked a cat

Mugshot courtesy of Strabsurg Police Department’s Facebook page

STRASBURG, Va. (WJW) — Police in Virginia are investigating after they say a man brutally attacked a cat on Saturday.

The department posted about the case on Facebook and said officers originally responded to a home on Stickley Street for a disturbance. Upon arrival, they said it became clear that the suspect had badly beaten a cat before trying to hide it underneath a nearby building.

Police arrested Mohamed Zakaira Fahmy-Arape in connection to the crime. He has been charged with animal cruelty, assault and battery and strangulation.

The cat survived and was taken to the vet for medical attention. There are no updates on its condition at this time.

“Strasburg Police Department remains committed to serving all members of society, including and especially some of the most vulnerable: innocent animals who can’t speak for or defend themselves,” the Facebook post stated.

