Strange lights seen over Lake Erie — Here’s what experts had to say

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A woman was left puzzled after she captured strange lights over Lake Erie on camera, so she turned to the experts.

Grace Vila took to Twitter Wednesday night, asking the National Weather Service of Cleveland about the lights seen over Lake Erie, north of Avon Lake, around 6 p.m.

Hey @NWSCLE saw some strange lights over Lake Erie North of Avon Lake around 6pm. Left is night mode picture, right is regular. Any ideas? pic.twitter.com/TzKCgU78XI — Grace Vila (@A_Maze_Grace) December 16, 2021

The National Weather Service responded Thursday, saying there’s a cluster of large commercial greenhouses near Leamington, Ontario on the other side of the lake.

They said the greenhouses use special grow lights at night to maximize plant growth.