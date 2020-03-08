STRANGE ACTIVITY: Reports of moving objects in sky turns out to be satellites owned by SpaceX

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — FOX 8 has received all kinds of calls and emails this week from folks around the area reporting unusual activity in the sky.

Every person we have talked to says that it appears as though there are a line of lights in perfect uniform moving in one direction and then disappearing.

The photos below were sent to us by Chuck Reinhart. He said he used a 3-second exposure with his Nikon camera. The view is looking toward the west from Columbia Station.





We decided to look into these claims and found out that what they’re seeing is actually a collection of satellites owned by SpaceX, which were launched on Feb. 17 as part of a project called Starlink.

If you didn’t get a chance to see them, you may have some luck around 10 p.m. That’s when local astronomy expert Jay Reynolds said they’ll likely be visible again.

Today’s launch of 60 Starlink satellites to orbit marked Falcon 9’s 80th successful flight! More photos → https://t.co/095WHX44BX pic.twitter.com/iFdIX7lnm4 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 17, 2020