Stow proposes renaming bridge after late Rep. John Lewis

STOW, Ohio (WJW)– Stow City Council proposed renaming the bridge that goes over Route 8 at Steels Corners Road as “John Lewis Bridge” in honor of the late civil rights leader and U.S. Representative.

The city said inspiration for the tribute came from personal letters, emails and public comments over the past four months. The proposal also has support from Stow Mayor John Pribonic.

“This would serve as a teachable moment, now and well into the future,” said Councilman Steve Hailer, in a news release on Wednesday. “It would allow us, here in Ohio, to honor Rep. Lewis’s historic march across the bridge in Selma, Alabama, and start a conversation about who he was and what he did for this country. I am hopeful that we will get the approval to honor the late congressman and pioneer of civil and equal rights.”

According to the city, the Ohio Department of Transportation owns the bridge so Stow does not have naming rights. City council will introduce the legislation on Sept. 10. If it’s approved, they will present it to the Ohio General Assembly.

The city of Stow said it will plan a naming ceremony for March 7 to commemorate the march in Selma.

Residents are encouraged to send their comments on the idea, including their address, to Stow City Council Clerk Lorree Villers at lvillers@stow.oh.us

Lewis served in the U.S. House of Representatives for Georgia’s fifth congressional district from 1987 until his death on July 17. He was one of the organizers of the March on Washington in 1963 and led a march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965. Lewis’ activism with the Freedom Riders and sit-ins at segregated Nashville lunch counters resulted in multiple arrests. Throughout his life, he advocated for, “Good trouble, necessary trouble.”

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: