Stow police searching for driver after officer injured in hit-and-run

Photo courtesy Stow Police Department

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Stow police are looking for a driver who hit and injured an officer with their car Friday, the department said.

A Stow officer was attempting to make a traffic stop around 7 p.m., when the driver of that vehicle took off. Another officer had gotten out of his cruiser to put down a tire deflation device, when the driver hit that officer and drove away.

The officer was rushed to the hospital and is now described as being in stable condition.

Anyone who has seen the car pictured in the photographs above is asked to reach out to Captain Snavely at 330-689-5702.

The vehicle is a grey Kia Optima, made between 2012 and 2018. Police said the passenger side headlight was broken in the crash and the car had a black plastic bag over its back driver side window. There’s also a dent in the fender.