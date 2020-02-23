Stow police looking for suspects who robbed gas station, stole employee’s vehicle

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Stow police are looking for a man and a woman accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint.

According to the department, it happened at the Speedway Gas Station off Graham Road around 8 a.m. Sunday.

The suspects reportedly stole cigarettes and cash and then took a set of keys from the back of the store and drove off with the employee’s SUV.

The vehicle is described as a 2016 Honda CRV with Ohio license plate GST6352.

Below are surveillance photos of the pair. If you recognize them, call police right away.



