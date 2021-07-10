Stow police investigating after shots fired into Walmart

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — Stow police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired into a Walmart early Saturday morning.

Police said they arrived at the location on Hudson Drive around 1:10 a.m. after gunfire was reported. While six shots went into the front doors and foyer of the business, where employees were still working, no one was reported injured.

A lone vehicle, where the shooting is believed to have come from, was reportedly driven in front of the doors at the time of the incident, quickly fleeing the scene afterward.

The vehicle was caught on camera (as seen in the photos above) rolling by the business and is described as an early 2000s tan Ford Explorer.

Police are asking anyone who has seen this vehicle or knows anything about the incident to call detectives at 330-689-5732.