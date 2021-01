STOW, Ohio (WJW)– An injured hawk is on its way to rehab, thanks in part to the Stow Police Department.

Stow police said the red-shouldered hawk was likely hit by a car on Kent Road Friday morning. It suffered a broken wing.

The hawk will get the wing repaired and then will be off to rehab.

The police department posted a picture of Officer Justin Smith holding the injured hawk on its Facebook page.