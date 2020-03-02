Stow officer hit by car while directing traffic returns to work after four months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Editor's Note: Watch the video above to see body camera worn by the officer during the time of the crash.

STOW, Ohio (WJW) - The Stow Police Department is celebrating Monday.

Officer Barry Smith has returned to work after a long recovery from his injuries.

Stow PD made the announcement on their Facebook page.

Officer Smith was hit by a car October 16.

Stow police say he was directing traffic at the scene of a crash when he was hit by a car with a 16-year-old behind the wheel.

Stow police said Officer Smith was wearing reflective clothing and multiple emergency vehicles were there with their overhead lights activated.