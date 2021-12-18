Stow issues city wide boil advisory following ‘catastrophic’ water main break

Hand reaching across a sink below a window, to press down tap to turn off the running water. Pot and bowl sit in the sink. Antibacterial hand soap sits off to the side.

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — The city of Stow issued a boil advisory for all residents following a “catastrophic” water main break Saturday.

The exact area of the water main break was not reported, but city officials said repairs are underway.

In the meantime, all those living in Stow are asked to boil their water before using to drink, brush their teeth, wash dishes and more. Residents should boil any water coming from taps for at least 1 minute, the city said, or use bottled water for the time being.

The city expects bacteria testing to take at least 24 hours and plans to update residents as soon as water is safe to use once more.

Those with questions can contact the water department at 330-689-2911. Find out more on the boil advisory right here.