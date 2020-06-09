1  of  5
Stow firefighters rescue kitten trapped in car engine

STOW, Ohio (WJW) — A kitten got stuck inside a car over the weekend, prompting the car’s owner to call for emergency responders.

The Stow Fire Department report arriving on the scene at an Aldi parking lot in Stow, working together for 30 minutes to get the tiny cat out of the car’s engine compartment.

This wasn’t the only cat rescued from the inside of a car recently. As seen in the video above, Nissan of North Olmsted removed a cat from a car last month, as did the Canton Fire Department.

Proving, that like the Stow Fire Department said in their Facebook post, not all kittens are rescued from trees.

