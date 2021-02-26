Stow convenience clerk forced into back room during armed robbery

STOW, Ohio (WJW) – Stow police are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store.

It happened on Thursday, February 18, around 1:30 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Kent Rd.

According to police, the clerk says a man, identified as Dylan Cameron Norman, walked in the store with a semi-automatic handgun.

He told her to lock the doors and walked her to the back room, police say.

He stole cigarettes, lottery tickets, and cash from the register.

A warrant for aggravated robbery has been issued.

He’s believed armed and dangerous.

If you have information that can help detectives, call (330)689-5700.