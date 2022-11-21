STOW, Ohio (WJW) — One Northeast Ohio community is calling on residents to make the holidays a little warmer for less fortunate children.

The city of Stow is now collecting pajamas and books at City Hall going to children. The collection drive runs all this week during normal business hours at City Hall. All sizes and all genders are needed. The greatest need is children’s small.

One man donating this week said giving during the holidays is something everyone should consider.

“You feel better when you can give to somebody and make them feel better so, and put a smile on their face. It’s something nice at the holiday sure,” Mike Maxwell said.

Pajamas for Kids is also accepting donations online if you can’t make it in person to donate.

Find out more about giving monetary donations right here. There’s a Target registry set up right here. Call 216-337-9752 with any other questions.