SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon-based company Stouffer’s has released a first-of-its-kind, limited-edition advent calendar ahead of the holiday season.
The limited edition Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar serves everything from mac and cheese to lasagna in a gingerbread-shaped box designed with fan-favorite Stouffer’s ingredients.
Each dish in the Comfort Calendar is individually wrapped and ranges from family-sized to single-sized servings, according to Stouffer’s.
The seven dishes in the box include:
- Family Size Macaroni & Cheese
- Family Size Lasagna with Meat & Sauce
- Bowl-Fulls® Chicken Bacon Ranch Bowl
- Sides Broccoli Cheddar Pasta Bake
- Sides Homestyle Mashed Potatoes
- Pepperoni French Bread Pizza
- Ultimate Five Cheese Mac
According to Stouffer’s, this is the company’s first-ever advent calendar in its nearly 100-year history and a first for the frozen meals category.
“The busyness of the holiday season makes daily mealtime a challenge for many families,” said Nate Hill, Vice President of Marketing, Stouffer’s & Portfolio Expansion. “Stouffer’s first-ever advent calendar aims to help families combat scratch cooking fatigue by delivering no-fuss, great-tasting meal solutions everyone will love. Our limited-edition Comfort Calendar turns everyday favorites – like Mac & Cheese and Lasagna – into festive must-haves.”
The limited-edition Stouffer’s Comfort Calendar will be available on the Stouffer’s website beginning on October 2 for $39.99.