CLEVELAND (WJW) – Another steamy day with temperatures in the mid-upper 80s. Scattered, slow moving showers and storms developed throughout the afternoon and evening with sunny breaks in between.

Biggest threat is locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Not an “all day” event, should wrap up by 9 p.m.

Overnight we’ll be drying out with partly to mostly cloudy skies. It won’t be as warm, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. There should be no problems for the morning commute.

Friday looks good. Becoming mostly sunny and more comfy! Temperatures near 80.

Showers chances go up by late Saturday/night. They’ll be spotty so you’ll be able to enjoy most of the day.

Humidity drops briefly Friday and Saturday.

Still no sign of long stretches of heat and humidity.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.