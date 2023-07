***Related video above: Wednesday evening Weather conditions***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Thousands of residents have lost power as severe storms make their way through Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.

According to FirstEnergy, as of 7 p.m., over 13,000 Lake County customers, 3,500 Cuyahoga County customers and 2,000 Erie County customers are dealing with an outage.

Severe thunderstorm warnings and watches have been issued across Northeast Ohio. Keep up with the latest weather conditions here.