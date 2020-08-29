Storms cause delays, cancellations for some high school football games

NORTHEAST OHIO (WJW) — Friday night’s severe weather threatened to delay the return of high school football games that survived the threat of COVID-19.

Although, the traditional Friday night match-ups started late, they eventually kicked off, with a somewhat different feel.

It was a much anticipated return to normalcy in an era of COVID-19, but Mother Nature had another plan. The 7:00 p.m. start time at North Royalton High School was delayed an hour due to severe weather.

“We’re excited for any bit of normalcy,” said parents who had children in the band program.

When North Royalton did eventually take on Wadsworth, the excitement was familiar, even if the experience was not. The stadium, which has a normal seating capacity of 5,000, was now limited to 750 to allow for social distancing.

“I think the return to football is great, I’m so glad the schools decided to, you know, take a chance and push forward…I think they got great safety practices in place,” said another parent, whose son also plays soccer.

The stadium was marked to keep visitors six feet apart and signs were posted reminding everyone to wear a mask.

School officials hope if everyone follows the rules, the football season can continue uninterrupted.

“These kids just want to play and it’s so important to get them out of the house…I think this is fantastic…yeah, the rain’s a bummer, but it’s football and you expect this kind of weather,” the parent said.

