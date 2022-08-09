CLEVELAND (WJW) – If you are flying on or out of Cleveland Hopkins Airport on Tuesday morning, you’ll want to pack your patience.

The airport tweeted Tuesday morning, “We are still having some minor issues from last night’s storm that can lead to longer check in and security lines. Please make sure you arrive at least 2 hours early for your flight. Some concessions may not be operational. We will continue to provide updates as we can.”

Heavy rain and storms rolled through much of Northeast Ohio Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Late Monday, the airport tweeted: “Due to the inclement weather, our phone and Internet systems are down. Please be patient if you have a flight still leaving tonight. We’re working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.”

The storms left thousands without power late Monday night. As of Tuesday morning, many were still in the dark.