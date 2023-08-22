(WJW) – A bit cooler and a bit more comfortable today with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Lower humidity will continue to move in through the day allowing for a really comfortable Tuesday evening. A bit breezy through the day with a bit more sunshine by day’s end.

A few fronts will pass between early Wednesday and Friday bringing clusters of storms.

The first round of rain will be early Wednesday.

Then, the second round will arrive late Wednesday night/early Thursday, with additional rain/storms late on Thursday.

Some storms may be severe with high winds and hail.

Thursday, temperatures will be above 90°.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

