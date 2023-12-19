(WJW) – The snow is here but, the widespread intensity is now fading as the system shifts to mainly lake-effect snow.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday in Cuyahoga, Geauga, and Ashtabula inland counties, according to the National Weather Service.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for several Northeast Ohio counties including; Ashtabula Lakeshore, Cuyahoga, Lake, Medina, Portage, Summit, and Trumbull.

Snowfall reports so far from the past 12 hours:

Snow has weakened across much of the area outside of the snowbelt. Roads are slick but improving.

Lake effect snow continues but will taper by mid-morning. Another 2-4″ in spots out east through mid-morning. The rest of the area is under an inch.

Monday forecast notes:

Wednesday, temperatures rise back into the 40s which will allow for melting.

Friday, a brief shower Friday into early Saturday. We are watching yet another panhandle system early next week which means we could see showers late Christmas Day, and a chance of rain the day after Christmas, too.

Cold temperatures December 27-29.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

