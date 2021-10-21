Northeast Ohio storms cause home damage, power outages in Wickliffe

WICKCLIFFE, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio storms Thursday evening left homes damaged and thousands of residents without power in Wickliffe.

A FOX 8 viewer sent photos of severe damage to a home along Rush Road in the city. The photos show downed trees destroying the garage and a large portion of the home’s roof.

Courtesy: Erica Porta

Likely Tornado Damage from the Wickliffe area on the east side of CLE. https://t.co/RgBGNm0ywA — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) October 21, 2021

According to FirstEnergy, as of 5:50 p.m., 1,143 customers are without power due to the severe weather. Power is expected to by restored to most residents by 8 p.m.

