CLEVELAND (WJW) – Powerful storms and winds ripped through Cleveland Thursday night leaving power out, roads closed, and damage.

Expect delays if you are headed downtown for your commute, especially if you work near New Life Calvary Church.

The roof was blown off New Life Calvary Church located on the corner of Euclid and East 79th Street. Debris is now piled up in the parking lot behind the church but also, debris is covering East 79th Street. A telephone pole is also knocked down crossing over East 79th Street.

FOX 8’s Jessica Dill reports it’s as if the storm and high winds blew right down Euclid Avenue from East 65th Street to East 85th Street.

Trees were knocked down and streetlights out.

This comes just a day after Northeast Ohio was already slammed with a storm leaving significant damage.

Now this piles on top of it all.