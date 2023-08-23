CLEVELAND (WJW) — Heavy storms have led to flooding all around Northeast Ohio Wednesday evening.

The National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Cuyahoga, Erie and Lorain Counties until 9:30 p.m. Flash flood warning, flood watches and advisories have also been issued for multiple counties.

FOX 8 crews saw cars stranded on a flooded roadway in Willoughby.

Along the Shoreway, right at Burke Lakefront Airport, the majority of the road was flooded. You can see cars driving through the water in ODOT video captured around 9 p.m.

Drivers should expect some major backups on the highway. I-90 west past Hilliard Boulevard is shut down. Cars are also backed up in the area of Warren Road, as all lanes are closed due to the flooding.

It’s unclear when the lanes will reopen.

Lakewood officials are asking residents to stay in place if possible, as a flash flood warning is issued for most of the city. Crews are out assessing damage at this time.

Officials are reminding people to not drive through large amounts of water on roadways and to take shelter during thunderstorms.