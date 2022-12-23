Friday, December 23, 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) — As many are preparing for Christmas, an arctic blast impacting a large portion of the United States may be changing those plans.

Northeast Ohio is under a Winter Storm Warning through 10 a.m. Saturday. A Wind Chill Warning is also in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday for most of Northeast Ohio.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning is in effect for a multi-hazard winter storm with strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow and blowing snow. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches are possible with wind gusts as high as 60 mph. Wind chill values could be as low as 30 below zero.

6:30 a.m. Strong winds blow through downtown Cleveland. FOX 8 meteorologist Alexis Walters reports wind gusts of 50 mph. Temps are in the teens with wind chills well below zero.

6:15 a.m. ODOT says they have over 70 crews on the roads and reminds drivers to give plenty of room to work.

Cleveland salt trucks are out and about on the roadways seen in the video below:

6 a.m. Wadsworth police have issued a snow emergency parking ban on all city streets.

Speeds are reduced on I-90 in Lake County.

5:30 a.m. The Lake County sheriff’s office says power lines are down at I-90 and Vrooman covering some of the roadway.

Strong winds have caused blowing snow to reduce visibility, along with icy road conditions, causing crashes on Northeast Ohio roadways.

The storm has triggered several closures in the area.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.