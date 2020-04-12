Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Several retailers are closed on Easter Sunday this year.
This comes after many stores temporarily closed or reduced their hours of operation due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s a running list of retailers that are closed on Sunday, April 12:
The following stores will remain open on the holiday:
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- CVS Pharmacy
- Dollar General
- Dollar Tree
- Family Dollar (hours may vary)
- The Home Depot
- Kmart
- Kroger (with adjusted hours)
- Meijer (with adjusted hours)
- Safeway (hours vary)
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods Market
For more information on store closures, be sure to visit each store’s website or call the location nearest you.