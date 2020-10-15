‘Stop voting for celebrities’: Rock star Tommy Lee says he’ll leave US if Trump is re-elected

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 10: Musician Tommy Lee poses at the after party for the screening of “Waiting for Lightning” at the Roosevelt Hotel on April 10, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) — Rocker Tommy Lee says he’s going to leave the country if President Donald Trump is re-elected to a second term in office.

“I’m out of here. I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to go Greece and get a house on one of the islands,” Lee, who was born in Athens told The Big Issue.

“Dude, I swear to God if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the U.K.,” Lee added.

During the 2016 campaign, plenty of celebs threatened to leave if Trump won. As you might imagine, those threats didn’t go anywhere after the Republican’s surprise victory.

The Mötley Crüe drummer said he feels the rest of the world is looking at the U.S. and laughing.

“I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f*** are you guys doing over there?’ ” Lee said. “Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country.”

