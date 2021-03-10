‘Stop talking about Dr. Seuss’ and help workers: Rep. Tim Ryan blows up at Republicans on House floor

OHIO (WJW/AP) — In an angry floor speech Tuesday, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) excoriated Republicans who oppose a labor bill that would “help the damn workers” and implored them to take substantive action rather than focus on culture war issues.

“Stop talking about Dr. Seuss and start working with us on behalf of the American workers,” he shouted, referring to the recent conservative uproar over several Dr. Seuss children’s books that were deemed racially and culturally insensitive.

Ryan’s impassioned speech quickly spread on social media. One tweet by The Recount has been retweed over 17,000 times and has over 62,000 reactions.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) yells at the GOP over union organizing bill: “Heaven forbid we pass something that’s going to help the damn workers in the United States of America.”



He adds: “Now stop talking about Dr. Seuss, and work with us …” pic.twitter.com/0RbmxQUPxB — The Recount (@therecount) March 9, 2021

The Democratic-led House on Tuesday approved legislation that would invigorate workers’ unions, following decades of court defeats and legislative setbacks that have kneecapped the labor movement’s once-formidable ability to organize.

The measure, which union leaders and labor allies have presented as a cure for decades of working-class wage stagnation, was approved on a mostly party-line 225-206 vote. But it faces an all-but-certain Republican blockade in a narrowly divided Senate and is unlikely to become law.

“Heaven forbid we tilt the balance that has been going in the wrong direction for 50 years,”said Ryan. “We talk about pensions, you complain. We talk about the minimum wage increase, you complain. We talk about giving them the right to organize, you complain. But if we were passing a tax cut here, you’d be all getting in line to vote ‘yes.’”

President Joe Biden, who previously pledged to be “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen,” recently gave union organizers at a 6,000-worker Amazon facility near Birmingham, Alabama, his tacit endorsement in an unprecedented sign of support. He also backs the Democratic bill.

Democrats are looking to fortify bonds with rank-and-file union members, a key constituency that has been critical for getting out the vote. Some drifted toward the GOP under former President Donald Trump, despite the Republican Party’s long antipathy toward unions — attracted to Trump’s “America First” agenda and his hostile stance toward global trade.

While Republicans have welcomed blue-collar workers drawn to the party by conservative cultural issues, many draw the line at measures that would expand the power of labor and could benefit their economic bottom line.

“I’ve heard Democrats argue that it’s the unions that built the middle class,” said Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., the senior Republican on the House labor panel. “No, the unions didn’t build the middle class. Entrepreneurs and individual workers in this country built the middle class. And what this bill does is take away their freedom.”

Labor unions have long been a bedrock of Democratic support. But as the number of unionized workers has dwindled over recent decades, so too has labor’s power.

It’s a collapse that Republicans urged on at the state-level through the passage of so-called Right to Work laws, which crimped unions’ ability to collect dues from workers who refuse to join, yet benefit from deals negotiated on their behalf. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the No. 4 House Democrat, said there has been an “unrelenting attack on the ability of everyday Americans to organize themselves.”

Critics and supporters alike agree the House measure would reverse such laws. It would also bar tactics that employers can use to drag out organizing drives, contract negotiations and ultimately the ratification of an agreement.