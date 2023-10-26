LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) — Ricky Smith doesn’t like to ask for help. That’s because he is usually helping others, providing a chance to play football to kids who might not get a chance to play otherwise.

Smith runs the Lorain-based, Steele City Youth Football program.

“It helps them with academics, helps them with safety and respect,” Smith said.

Every year, the non-profit helps around 350 kids get a chance to play organized football for a small $50 fee.

“In 24 years, we have never gotten more than 50 percent of pay. We get what we get and the rest are on scholarships,” Smith said.

Smith’s program depends on one van that takes their kids to practices, games and tutoring. Recently, that van was stolen and totaled.

Smith said the program runs on a tight budget. For years, they have been able to make that work but the van played a critical role within that plan.

Now, they need all the help they can get to purchase a new van. Click here to visit the GoFundMe page that was started to help raise those funds,