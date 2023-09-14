GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WJW) – A large excavator that crashed into a Walmart store in Florida was stolen, according to police.

Officials in Gainesville, Florida, said a suspect is in custody after an excavator crashed through the wall of a Walmart on Monday, September 11.

The suspect also “drove through” a separate storage unit, according to a Facebook post by police.

Credit: Gainesville Police Department via Storyful

According to the post, “The suspect stole a large excavator, drove it around the southwest (taking out power poles), and then drove through the wall of the Walmart.”

According to a local news report from the University of Florida, Jesse Charles Smith, 47, was charged after allegedly hotwiring the excavator from a construction site and causing an estimated $2 million of damage.

Police reported that no one was injured.