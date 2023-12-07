LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Three suspects are now in custody after a stolen vehicle they were in crashed into two Lakewood Police Department vehicles.

The scene unfolded at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 7.

According to officials, an officer noticed a Hyundai with a broken window that pulled into an apartment building parking lot in the area of Hird and Detroit Avenues.

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

FOX 8 Photo

Several suspects got out of the car. When police turned into the parking lot the car took off, hitting two police vehicles in the process of trying to get away.

No injuries were reported to officers or the suspects.