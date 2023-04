WILLOWICK, Ohio (WJW) – A Willowick police officer is in the hospital after an alleged stolen vehicle hit a police cruiser head-on.

The incident happened on Willowick Driver at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, Eastlake police encountered the stolen vehicle that took off from officers before hitting the Willowick police cruiser.

Two suspects are in custody, according to authorities.

The officer’s condition is not known at this time.