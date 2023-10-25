*Above video is a previous story about a a Geauga County gym that offers an unlikely combination of boxing and ministry*

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jon Jones will not be fighting Euclid native Stipe Miocic for the UFC heavyweight championship next month in New York after Jones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone during training. UFC President Dana White said Jones was injured during a training session on Monday.

Jones, the heavyweight champion needs surgery and will be out for at least eight months, throwing out the anticipated main event of UFC 295 on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden.

Stipe Miocic fights Junior Dos Santos in a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 211 for the UFC heavyweight championship, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Dallas. Miocic retained his heavyweight title via 1st round TKO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

Miocic is a former two-time heavyweight champion who last fought when he dropped the belt to Francis Ngannou at UFC 280 in March 2021.