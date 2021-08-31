Stipe Miocic welcomes baby number 2

Stipe Miocic fights Junior Dos Santos in a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 211 for the UFC heavyweight championship, Saturday, May 13, 2017, in Dallas. Miocic retained his heavyweight title via 1st round TKO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – UFC Heavyweight and Cleveland’s Own Stipe Miocic announced Monday that he and his wife had welcomed baby number 2.

Mateo Cruz Miocic was born on Saturday, August 28 at 12:16 p.m.

“The Future Heavyweight Champ of The World entered the building,” Stipe wrote on Instagram.

He and his wife married in 2016.

They announced the birth of their first child in 2018, a little girl named Meelah.

The 39-year-old works as a volunteer firefighter in Valley View.

He recently told MMA Fighting that his goal is to get the Heavyweight champ title back.