Stimulus status: Where do we stand on getting a fourth payment?

(WJW) — The stimulus checks you’ve received are either long gone or have been put in savings. Some are still wondering if we will see a fourth payment.

Could it happen? It appears to be unlikely, but here’s where we stand:

The change.org petition that was started more than a year ago by a Denver restaurant owner calling for targeted stimulus money has received more than 2.85 million signatures. The petition calls for payments of $2,000 for each and $1,000 for each child until the pandemic is over.

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis. Otherwise, laid-off workers, furloughed workers, the self-employed, and workers dealing with reduced hours will struggle to pay their rent or put food on the table,” the owner wrote.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are behind the idea of recurring stimulus checks.

Democratic lawmakers recently proposed legislation that would hand over recurring checks, or guaranteed income, with monthly payments of up to $1,200 for adults and $600 for children. However, there was no timeline given on if and when the legislation would be considered or how long it would take to implement the new programs if the bills were to be approved. Read more about the idea introduced by Rep. Ilhan Omar, here.

When it comes to the White House and leaders in Congress, who are on recess, they have not given any indication a fourth payment will be approved, and there’s been little other movement.

In the meantime, some Americans have been receiving child tax credits.

Parents should be on the lookout for fresh early payments on Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15, with the remaining money coming in one lump with tax refunds in 2021.

While American parents used to receive $2,000 per child, the IRS is offering $3,600 per child for families with children under six and $3,000 for families with older children.

Parents can choose to not receive the early payments by heading here, or sign up right here.

Find the IRS portal for updating your address right here.