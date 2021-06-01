‘Stimulus in best sense of the word’: GOP Ohio senators propose 5% tax cut as part of state budget

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Senate Republicans are proposing an even deeper income tax in their version of the upcoming state budget.

Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, is president of the Ohio Senate.

Ohio Senate introduces bold new budget plan, making significant investments in education, while returning millions to Ohio taxpayers. @matthuffman1 @ElectMattDolan Read more: https://t.co/7hbvLDmuo7 pic.twitter.com/6KyFUStvyB — Ohio Senate GOP (@OhioSenateGOP) June 1, 2021

He said Tuesday the Senate wants a 5% income tax cut, as opposed to the 2% cut in the House-passed version of Ohio’s two-year, $75 billion budget.

Huffman calls it a stimulus in the best sense of the word. The Senate budget plan also boosts funding for schools over the House plan by $223 million over two years.

According to a press release, the move would keep $874 million “with the hard-working families who earned it.”

“As we emerge from the pandemic, we must make sure Ohioans get to keep more of their hard-earned money,” said Huffman. “Fundamentally, our members believe it is your money first, not the government’s money.”

The Senate and House must reconcile their competing versions of the budget this month.