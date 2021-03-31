Stimulus checks: Why haven’t I received my third payment yet?

(WJW) — Millions of people have already received their third stimulus check, but others are still waiting, and there are a few reasons why.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) started processing payments earlier this month and some people got them just a few days later via direct deposit.

Then, on March 19, payments based on both 2019 and 2020 tax returns began being issued to those with and without direct deposit information on file. The IRS sid that process will continue throughout the year.

If you don’t have direct deposit, the IRS said you should watch the mail carefully in the coming weeks for a check or prepaid debit card — known as an Economic Impact Payment Card or an EIP Card. Checks will arrive by mail in a white envelope from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. “For those taxpayers who received their tax refund by mail, this paper check will look similar, but will be labeled as an “Economic Impact Payment” in the memo field,” a release from the IRS stated.

Meanwhile, a large number of Social Security beneficiaries, who are not required to file taxes, have yet to receive their government check.

“[The IRS, working with the Social Security Administration, is] on track to send those payments out this weekend,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday. “The majority of people should see them in their bank accounts on Wednesday, April 7, which is obviously a very positive step forward.”

Those who receive benefits from SSI (Supplemental Security Income) and the Railroad Retirement Board have also not received their checks and are part of the April 7 rollout. Those beneficiaries of Veterans Affairs, however, are still going to have to wait for their checks, the IRS said.

Another reason why you may not have received your payment yet is it may have been sent to an incorrect or closed account. In that case, the payment will be returned and it will be reissued to your address of record, the IRS said.

