Stimulus checks: Where do we stand on more payments?

(WJW) — As some people are still waiting for their third stimulus check or their tax refund, others are wondering if more payments could be on the way.

Here’s where we stand on that question:

A Change.org petition urging Congress for $2,000 in monthly stimulus checks has reached more than 2.7 million signatures, nearing its goal of 3 million.

A restaurant owner started the online petition more than a year ago — calling for targeted stimulus money.

Meanwhile, the IRS announced earlier this week that another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 as it continues to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.

Refunds by direct deposit began earlier this week and refunds by paper check began today. This is the fourth round of refunds related to the unemployment compensation exclusion provision, the IRS said.

The latest economic boost, Child Tax Credit payments, is where eligible families can receive as much as $3,600 for each child under the age of 6. The advance tax credit payments will be $3,000 annually per child between the ages of 6 and 17. The first of six monthly payments started July 15 for those who qualify for the Child Tax Credit.

When it comes to a fourth stimulus check, some analysts say don’t count on it.

The federal government’s eyes, and money, might be shifting somewhere else.

A White House press release says that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan currently on the table in Washington D.C. promises clean transportation, clean water, universal broadband, clean power, remediation of legacy pollution, and resilience to the changing climate.

The plan also invests two-thirds of the resources that Biden proposed in his American Jobs Plan.

The White House says it believes the plan will help millions of Americans by creating jobs and economic growth.