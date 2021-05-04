Stimulus checks: More ‘plus-up’ payments on the way as Americans file 2020 returns

(WJW) — The IRS is continuing to send third stimulus checks out to Americans as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Last week, the IRS announced nearly two million payments were being sent out as part of the seventh batch of Economic Impact Payments.

That brings the total sent so far to about 163 million payments since they began rolling out in March.

It’s also disbursing “plus-up” payments to taxpayers who already received their third check but who qualify for more based on their 2020 tax returns.

CNBC reports that about five million of the payments have been sent out since April 1. The IRS will send out the payments in weekly batches as it receives and processes 2020 returns, CNBC reports.

The IRS did not provide a specific timeline.

However, the plus-up payments will be delayed for some. CNBC said that’s in part due to reduced staffing and a backlog of 2019 returns.

The IRS reminds those who don’t usually file a tax return to file a 2020 one to get benefits they may be entitled to including tax credits such as the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, and the Child Tax Credit.

You can check your stimulus status with the Get My Payment tool.