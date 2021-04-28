Stimulus check update: What to do if you haven’t received your third payment

(WJW/NEXSTAR) — Nearly two million more payments went out within the last week as the IRS continues to send out stimulus checks, but what if you haven’t yet received yours?

The IRS continues to urge people who don’t normally file a tax return to do so. Filing a 2020 tax return will allow taxpayers to get all the benefits entitled to them. That includes things like the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit, the Child Tax Credit, and the Earned Income Tax Credit.

It will also help in determining whether a person is eligible for an advance payment of the 2021 Child Tax Credit; those will begin to be sent out this summer.

Check status of stimulus check:

Individuals can check the Get My Payment tool on the IRS website to see the status of their stimulus or plus-up payments.

But if you’re still missing any of the stimulus checks sent out during the pandemic, the IRS suggests claiming the money on your tax return.

Thanks to a delayed filing deadline of May 17, there is more time than there normally would be.

You still have time → This year, the individual income tax filing and payment due date is May 17, 2021. Read more about #TaxDay from #IRS at https://t.co/RwI6wqUbRw pic.twitter.com/dKRnBF5Scs — IRSnews (@IRSnews) April 27, 2021

The IRS is also offering the plus-up, or supplemental payments, to those who previously received partial stimulus payments but can now demonstrate they were eligible for more. The plus-up payments also ensure that early filers whose 2020 tax returns make them, or their dependents, eligible for stimulus money get their payments.

“These ‘plus-up’ payments could include a situation where a person’s income dropped in 2020 compared to 2019, or a person had a new child or dependent on their 2020 tax return, and other situations,” the IRS said in a statement announcing the payments.

You may also want to check with your bank or tax preparer, if you haven’t received your check. Be sure they have your correct address and banking information.

If your information needs updated, contact the IRS and United States Postal Service.

The IRS says that it will continue to distribute stimulus checks on a weekly basis as needed.