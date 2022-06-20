(WJW) – Actor Val Kilmer dropped a sweet message to Tom Cruise with a picture of his cameo in Top Gun: Maverick on Instagram.
The actor famously played Iceman in the 1986 movie and reprises the role in the sequel.
In the Instagram post, Kilmer wrote, “36 years later…I’m still your wingman <3.”
“I was very moved the first time I saw it,” Kilmer said of Top Gun: Maverick. “It’s a good story arc, and it was very exciting to be back at it with Tom,” he shared.
Kilmer shared that he changed a powerful scene in the movie every time they shot it.
“They made the right choice in the end,” he said.