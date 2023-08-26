Editor’s Note: The video above is about storm damage.

(WJW) – More than 82,000 FirstEnergy customers remain without power Saturday after 2 days of strong storms.

The bulk of the outages are in Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Portage counties.

Restorations time vary. Many in Cuyahoga County are listed as 4 p.m. on August 30.

FirstEnergy reports 221,500 people were without power during the height of the storms.

Here’s their assessment:

“The tree- and flood-related damage is widespread, consisting of hundreds of broken poles and crossarms, downed power lines, and fallen trees and debris blocking road access. Our primary focus at this stage is to remove any hazards and assess the damage so that our crews can access the site of an outage and begin to safely make the repairs. Due to the extent of damage, restoration work is expected to continue into the weekend in the hardest hit areas,” the company said in a press release.

