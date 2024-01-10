(WJW) – A Wind Advisory remains in effect for many Northeast Ohio counties until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The advisory includes Ashland, Ashtabula, Carroll, Coshocton, Crawford, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull, Tuscarawas and Wayne Counties.

Gusts could be near 40 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, peak wind gusts exceeded 60 miles per hour.

Pockets of light rain and spotty snow showers during the morning commute. Allow for extra time on the roadways with some slick areas and light snow accumulations. Windy with temperatures in the mid-30s.

On Thursday, scattered snow showers along a weak front with small accumulations early.

Active SW to NE storm track continues as the next system arrives Friday and Saturday.

The system starts as snow late afternoon on Friday, then all rain by early evening. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s by 7 p.m. Friday.

The storm system this weekend will be the strongest of the season thus far.

Overall Forecast Timeline for this week:

Wednesday – Spotty drizzle with light snow mixed/windy (small, melting accumulations)

Thursday – Flurries early then drier

Friday – Rain and wind (50+ mph gusts late)

Saturday – Colder with wind/snow showers

Sunday – Much colder/lake effect (20s). Wind chills in the single digits

Temperatures drop over the weekend!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

