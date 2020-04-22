‘Still waiting’: Pup at Ashtabula County shelter 628 days needs a forever home

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — A pup named Petey has been at the Ashtabula County APL 628 days, according to the shelter.

The APL wrote on its Facebook page that the dog has actually been there over 1,000 days, if you add in the first time Petey was there.

“Petey only needs ‘that one’ who will receive the love he has to give. Are you ‘The One’?” the shelter wrote on Facebook.

If you are or have questions about Petey, you’re asked to call or email the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League adoption center: 440-224-1222 or adoptions@acapl.org

**See photos and videos of Petey in the post, below; or here**