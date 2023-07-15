(Above video is a preview of Saturday’s sandcastle competition in Mentor)

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — How far do you need to travel to see three world sand sculpting world champions?

Not far at all!

Mentor Headlands Beach State Park is hosting the Ohio Master Sand Sculpting Competition until 7 p.m. Saturday, where attendees can vote for and crown the winner.

The “ultimate beach party” features all-day entertainment, music, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors. Kids also have plenty of opportunity to get their hands dirty by competing in the Family Sandcastle Building Contest.

Admission and parking are free at Mentor Headlands Beach State Park. For more information on the even click right here.